Kuka to raise capital for Swisslog takeover

FRANKFURT Nov 5 German industrial robots maker
Kuka said it would issue up to 1.79 million new shares
to raise funds for its takeover of Swiss logistics group
Swisslog.
The new Shares will be offered by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler &
Co. KG in a private placement by means of an accelerated
bookbuilding to institutional investors, Kuka said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers Volkswagen
and Daimler, said in September it was
offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share in cash for Swisslog, or a
total of 338 million Swiss francs ($351 million).
Shares in Kuka came off a high of 52.03 euros following
third-quarter results to trade 2.1 percent higher at 51.16 euros
by 0813 GMT.
($1 = 0.9619 Swiss franc)
