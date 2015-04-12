Germany's Kuka open to more purchases after Swisslog deal -Welt am Sonntag

BERLIN, April 12 German industrial robot maker
Kuka is open to further purchases after acquiring
Swiss logistics group Swisslog last year, Welt am
Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Till Reuter.
"If it makes sense and we find an appropriate target, we can
and will strike to improve our position," Reuter was quoted as
saying in an interview published on Sunday.
Kuka, whose customers include automakers Volkswagen
and Daimler, sees potential to boost
sales to as much as 4.5 billion euros ($4.77 billion) by 2020
from an estimated 2.8 billion this year, the newspaper quoted
the CEO as saying, citing opportunities for growth in new areas
including hospital services.
The company is planning a second factory in China and to
double sales there within three years to 600 million euros,
Reuter told Welt am Sonntag.
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)