China's Midea wants no more than 49 pct of Kuka - German sources

BERLIN, June 14 China's Midea Group Co Ltd wants a stake of no more than 49 percent in German industrial robot maker Kuka and will resell any shares it acquires beyond that threshold, German coalition sources said on Tuesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that Midea wants to take a stake of at least 30 percent in Kuka. (Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)