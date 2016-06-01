Merkel knows of Gabriel's Kuka efforts but up to company-spokeswoman

BERLIN, June 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is aware of efforts by her economy minister to find other options for industrial robot maker Kuka to counter a 4.5 billion euro ($5.02 billion) takeover bid from Chinese Midea Group Co, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Declining to comment further on those efforts, the government spokeswoman added: "However, at the end of the day it is a corporate decision".

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said the government is trying to coordrinate an alternative offer for Kuka, the latest and biggest German industrial technology group to be targeted by a Chinese buyer.. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel)