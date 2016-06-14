Midea says size of Kuka stake will depend on shareholders

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
BERLIN, June 14 The size of the stake that China's Midea Group Co Ltd ends up taking in German industrial robot maker Kuka will depend on Kuka's shareholders, a Midea spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"Midea has clearly stated that its intentions are to have a meaningful stake in Kuka above 30 percent," she said.
"The ultimate level of our shareholding will depend on the level of Kuka shareholders that tender into the offer. Setting an upper limit is legally impossible," the spokeswoman added.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.