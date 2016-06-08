Desirable that innovative firms stay in Germany, says govt

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
BERLIN, June 8 It is desirable for highly innovative German companies to remain in Germany, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, but she also played down the likelihood of any change in the law to make it harder for foreign investors to acquire stakes in firms.
"Of course it is desirable that such companies, especially innovative ones, stay in Germany .. but I cannot report that there is in concrete terms, a plan to make investment more difficult," the government spokeswoman told a news conference.
A 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) bid for industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese home appliance maker Midea has prompted Berlin to consider how crucial Kuka's technology is for the digitalisation of industry, an economic priority. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: