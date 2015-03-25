Kuka cuts 2015 profit outlook on Swisslog writedown

FRANKFURT, March 25 German industrial robot maker Kuka cut its profit outlook for 2015 on a writedown of goodwill following its 338 million-franc ($353 million) acquisition of Swiss logistics group Swisslog.

Kuka now expects an operating profit (EBIT) margin of 3.5 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 5.5 percent, it said on Wednesday.

"This is due to regular depreciation of realised assets to the amount of approximately 60.0 million euros from purchase price allocation in the context of the acquisition of Swisslog Holding AG," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)