UPDATE 2-Kulicke & Soffa weak Q4 sales view pulls shares down

* Sees Q4 revenue $155-$175 mln vs est $211.2 mln
* Says seeing weak demand from its biggest customers
* Q3 results beat market expectations
* Shares down 7 pct
Aug 2 Chip equipment maker Kulicke and Soffa
Industries forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall
Street expectations as its biggest customers scale back orders
in a weak spending environment, taking the gloss off strong
quarterly results.
The weak sales view sent the company's shares down as much
as 7 percent on Tuesday morning.
"The semiconductor industry generally is being cautious and
there's a lot of macroeconomic factors that are not too
favorable right now," Chief Executive Officer Bruno Guilmart
said on a conference call with clients.
Kulicke and Soffa, which manufactures semiconductor back-end
equipment such as ball and wedge bonders used for integrating
chips, said fourth-quarter sales will be hurt by a slowdown in
demand from its OSAT customers.
It gets about 80 percent of its revenue from Taiwan-based
OSAT -- Outsourced Assembly and Test -- customers.
"OSAT customers are being more conservative and restricting
orders to current quarters," a top Kulicke and Soffa executive
said on the call.
The company's outlook mirrors the lacklustre forecast given
by Dutch rival ASM International late last month.
Last week, the world's biggest contract chip maker and
Kulicke customer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
(TSMC) , gave a disappointing third-quarter
sales forecast and cut its capex outlook on the tepid demand for
PCs.
Kulicke and Soffa expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in
at $155-175 million, well below analyst expectations of $211.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, for April-June, it earned 95 cents per share,
topping analysts' expectations of 83 cents a share.
Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $8.89 in
Tuesday morning trading on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $8.65
earlier in the session.
