UPDATE 2-Kulicke & Soffa weak Q4 sales view pulls shares down

* Sees Q4 revenue $155-$175 mln vs est $211.2 mln

* Says seeing weak demand from its biggest customers

* Q3 results beat market expectations

* Shares down 7 pct (Rewrites throughout with conference call details)

Aug 2 Chip equipment maker Kulicke and Soffa Industries forecast fourth-quarter sales below Wall Street expectations as its biggest customers scale back orders in a weak spending environment, taking the gloss off strong quarterly results.

The weak sales view sent the company's shares down as much as 7 percent on Tuesday morning.

"The semiconductor industry generally is being cautious and there's a lot of macroeconomic factors that are not too favorable right now," Chief Executive Officer Bruno Guilmart said on a conference call with clients.

Kulicke and Soffa, which manufactures semiconductor back-end equipment such as ball and wedge bonders used for integrating chips, said fourth-quarter sales will be hurt by a slowdown in demand from its OSAT customers.

It gets about 80 percent of its revenue from Taiwan-based OSAT -- Outsourced Assembly and Test -- customers.

"OSAT customers are being more conservative and restricting orders to current quarters," a top Kulicke and Soffa executive said on the call.

The company's outlook mirrors the lacklustre forecast given by Dutch rival ASM International late last month.

Last week, the world's biggest contract chip maker and Kulicke customer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , gave a disappointing third-quarter sales forecast and cut its capex outlook on the tepid demand for PCs.

Kulicke and Soffa expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in at $155-175 million, well below analyst expectations of $211.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, for April-June, it earned 95 cents per share, topping analysts' expectations of 83 cents a share.

Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $8.89 in Tuesday morning trading on Nasdaq. They touched a low of $8.65 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Viraj Nair)