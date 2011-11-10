UPDATE 1-Kulicke & Soffa sees weak Q1 revenue, shares fall

* Sees Q1 revenue $100-120 mln vs est $159.3 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.27
* Q4 revenue $180.4 mln vs est $164.3 mln
* Shares fall 7 pct in pre-mkt trade
Nov 10 Chip equipment maker Kulicke and
Soffa Industries posted a better-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit helped by higher gross margins, but
forecast weak first-quarter revenue citing an uncertain
macro-economic environment.
The company's shares fell 7 percent in pre-market trading.
They had closed at $9.14 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
The company expects first-quarter revenue of $100-120
million, below analyst expectations of $159.3 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $1.9 million, or
3 cents per share, from $56 million, or 78 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell 30 percent to $180.4 million
but gross margins rose to 46 percent from 43.3 percent a year
ago.
Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 27
cents per share on revenue of $164.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)