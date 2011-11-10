UPDATE 2-Kulicke & Soffa sees weak revenue as tech spending wanes

* Sees Q1 revenue $100-120 mln vs est $159.3 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.31 vs est $0.27
* Q4 revenue $180.4 mln vs est $164.3 mln
* Shares fall 11 pct in pre-mkt trade
(Rewrites lead, adds background)
Nov 10 Kulicke and Soffa Industries
guided first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates,
joining rival chip equipment makers in flagging a slowdown in
spending by its customers amid increasing economic uncertainty.
The company's shares, which have lost nearly 30 percent
since May when they hit a seven-year high, fell 11 percent in
pre-market trading on Thursday.
Orders for chip making gear have been falling since June
this year, as chip foundries postpone spending on new equipment
due to a weakening economy and a drop in personal computer
shipments.
Kulicke and Soffa's revenue warning echoes larger Dutch
rival ASM International's forecast of weak
fourth-quarter sales Last month.
Kulicke and Soffa expects first-quarter revenue of $100-120
million, below analysts' expectation of $159.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income fell to $1.9 million, or
3 cents per share, from $56 million, or 78 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share.
The company, which makes semiconductor back-end equipment
such as ball and wedge bonders used for integrating chips, said
revenue for the quarter fell 30 percent to $180.4 million. Gross
margins, however, rose to 46 percent from 43.3 percent a year
ago.
Analysts, on average, expected fourth-quarter earnings of 27
cents per share on revenue of $164.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)