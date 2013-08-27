版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二

PetroChina, Kunlun Energy shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG Aug 27 Trading in shares of China's dominant energy producer, PetroChina Co Ltd , and those of its unit, Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, were suspended on Tuesday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

A spokesman for PetroChina declined to comment on the suspension but said the company will issue a statement later today. No further details were immediately available.

