PetroChina, Kunlun Energy shares suspended - HKEx

BRIEF-Westaim Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.01
* The Westaim Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter results
HONG KONG Aug 27 Trading in shares of China's dominant energy producer, PetroChina Co Ltd , and those of its unit, Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, were suspended on Tuesday, according to a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
A spokesman for PetroChina declined to comment on the suspension but said the company will issue a statement later today. No further details were immediately available.
NEW YORK, March 30 The sell-off of municipal bonds tied to the bankruptcy filing of Westinghouse Electric Co paused on Thursday as investors reconsidered concerns on the likelihood that construction of four U.S. nuclear power plants hit by billions in cost overruns will be completed.
NEW YORK, March 30 Investors poured $5.6 billion into U.S.-based taxable-bond funds during the latest week, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.