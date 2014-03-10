版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Kunming Sinobright plans to sell its Yunnan hotel management unit to Home Inns Group

March 10 China's Kunming Sinobright Group Co Ltd

* Says has signed letter of intent to sell its Yunnan hotel management unit to Home Inns & Hotels Management Inc

