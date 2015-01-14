BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding divests tour operating activities

Jan 14 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* To focus on its core business as a service provider to global travel industry

* Says exits from tour operating activities

* Says for full year 2014, Kuoni expects EBIT to be around 85 million Swiss francs ($83.48 million), with a net result of around 66 million Swiss francs

* Says proceeds from sale of tour operating businesses will mainly be invested to further develop group's core business and strengthen its leading global market positions

* Says net result 2015 is expected to be negatively impacted by divestiture charges of approximately 25 million Swiss francs, while proceeds from divestiture are expected to be generated more likely in 2016

* Says intends to maintain dividend pay-out ratio of 40-45 pct of net result attributable to shareholders, excluding non-recurring items from divestment process