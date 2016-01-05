Switzerland's Kuoni says it has offers to buy the company

ZURICH Jan 5 Switzerland's Kuoni Reisen Holding AG has received tentative offers from third parties to buy the travel company and its businesses, it said on Tuesday in a statement.
Kuoni said the offers were preliminary and it was evaluating the situation, with no certainty that an offer will be made. The company, which made the announcement after a report that Swedish buyout group EQT was interested in Kuoni, said it was also evaluating other strategic options. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
