Kuoni says sells travel units to German Rewe, price undisclosed

ZURICH, June 22 Kuoni said on Monday it
is selling its tour operators, specialists and travel agencies
in Britain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to
German retailer Rewe for an undisclosed price.
The move marks the Swiss travel operator's withdrawal from
European tour operating activities following a decision in
January to focus on its core business as a service provider to
the global travel industry.
Zurich-based Kuoni said it expected the transaction to be
completed in the third quarter of 2015.
