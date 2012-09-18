Kurdistan could further ramp up oil exports in 2013

LONDON, Sept 18 Iraqi autonomous region of Kurdistan could ramp up oil exports to 250,000 barrels per day or even more next year, its energy minister Ashti Hawrami said on Tuesday after reaching a deal with central government in Baghdad on payments last week.

In April, Kurdistan halted shipments of its oil in protest over what it said were payments due from Baghdad to companies.

It restarted shipments in August and last week it said it would keep its oil production for export at 140,000 barrels per day this month before raising it to 200,000 bpd for the rest of this year, as part of a deal with Baghdad to end a dispute over oil payments.

The deal will resolve only part of a broader feud between Baghdad and Kurdistan over oil and territory that has involved major companies including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Total.