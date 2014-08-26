Impasse over Kurdish crude cargo near Texas to drag on - source

HOUSTON Aug 26 A tanker loaded with $100
million of Iraqi Kurdish crude oil cannot be delivered in Texas
anytime soon because of serious legal risks so a month-long
standoff will likely drag on, a source close to the matter said
on Tuesday.
A U.S. court on Monday threw out an order to seize the
cargo, after acknowledging it lacked jurisdiction because the
ship is beyond U.S. territorial waters, about 60 miles offshore.
The court did not settle the broader dispute over who owns
the crude, but would-be buyers of the cargo would face lawsuits
from Iraq, which says it has the sole right to export the oil,
not the Kurdistan Regional Government. Buyers would also require
the seller to provide costly indemnities against potential
lawsuits, the source added.
Baghdad and the KRG have been locked in litigation, both in
the United States and Iraq, over who can sell the crude. More
legal action is likely after the U.S. judge on Monday said Iraq
could amend its complaint, a move Iraq is mulling.
