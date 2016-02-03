Veolia buys nuclear waste clean-up firm Kurion for $350 mln

PARIS Feb 3 French water and waste group Veolia said on Wednesday that it had bought California-based nuclear waste clean-up specialist Kurion for $350 million.

"Bringing Kurion and its employees into Veolia is going to enable us to develop a world-class integrated offer in nuclear facility clean-up and treatment of low-level radioactive waste around the world," Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said in a statement. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)