2013年 12月 2日

Kuwait Airways agrees to buy 25 new Airbus jets and lease 12 more

KUWAIT Dec 2 Kuwait Airways said on Monday it had signed a contract with Airbus to buy 25 new aircraft and lease 12 other new planes.

"The company will start to receive the new planes starting from the second quarter of 2014," the airline said in a statement.
