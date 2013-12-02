Kuwait Airways agrees to buy 25 new Airbus jets and lease 12 more

BRIEF-Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
KUWAIT Dec 2 Kuwait Airways said on Monday it had signed a contract with Airbus to buy 25 new aircraft and lease 12 other new planes.
"The company will start to receive the new planes starting from the second quarter of 2014," the airline said in a statement.
* Median Technologies and Inventiv Health announce strategic alliance to provide medical image analysis and management services for clinical trials
* March total adv for options was 6.9 million versus 5.8 million
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Twitter co-founder Ev Williams said on Thursday he is selling a minority of his shares in the social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook and other fast-growing rivals.