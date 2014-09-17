Kuwait Airways studying offer to buy 10 Boeing 777 planes -chairwoman

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
KUWAIT, Sept 17 Kuwait Airways is studying an offer buy 10 Boeing 777 passenger jets, the chairwoman of the carrier said, confirming local news reports about the possible deal.
The deal might be valued at about $3.2 billion, according to the list prices of the aircraft.
Asked about media reports that the airline was studying an offer to buy 10 new Boeing 777 planes, Rasha al-Roumi said "Yes" in a text message sent to Reuters.
The airline signed a contract with rival planemaker Airbus earlier this year to buy 25 aircraft and lease 12 others. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
