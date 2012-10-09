Kuwaiti govt sees 2012-3 expenditure at $75.6 bln

KUWAIT Oct 9 Kuwait's cabinet approved a
slightly revised budget for the current fiscal year with
projected expenditure of 21.24 billion dinars ($75.6 billion),
state news agency KUNA reported late on Tuesday.
The draft law, which still needs approval of the country's
ruler, sees revenues at 13.93 billion dinars, KUNA said, citing
Finance Minister Nayef al-Hajraf.
The Gulf Arab state already announced a draft budget in
March for the current fiscal year which ends next March 31, but
political turmoil means it has not been approved by parliament.
Instead, Hajraf said last month that he expected the budget to
be approved by the emir's decree.
The figures announced on Tuesday are broadly similar to the
previous version of the budget, and envisage a spending increase
of about 9.5 percent from last fiscal year's budgeted spending
and 25 percent from last year's actual spending.
The original budget projection was based on an oil price of
$65 a barrel. Although the plan assumes a budget deficit, global
oil prices are currently trading well above $100, so Kuwait is
likely to post a surplus.
The draft takes into account a plan announced last month to
more than double the portion of state revenues which the country
puts into a rainy day fund, KUNA said. Kuwait plans to put 25
percent of revenues into the future generations fund, compared
to 10 percent at present.
The OPEC member state booked a record budget surplus of 13.2
billion dinars in 2011/2012, thanks to strong oil income and
lower spending.
While Kuwait's fiscal position is strong, it has been
struggling with persistent political upheaval which has held up
investment plans. Analysts also say it needs to diversify its
oil-reliant economy.
Kuwait's ruler ordered the dissolution of parliament on
Sunday, opening the way to a parliamentary election after months
of political deadlock. It was the sixth dissolution of
parliament since early 2006.