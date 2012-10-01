CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Kuwait should take measures to cut spending - c.banker

(Corrects growth estimate after governor clarifies he misspoke)
KUWAIT Oct 1 Kuwait's government should take
all necessary measures to cut spending and current monetary
policy settings are in line with economic developments, Central
Bank Governor Mohammad al-Hashel said on Monday.
"We think it (the government spending) is very high and we
should take all the necessary actions to reduce the current
expenditure and spend more on investment and capital expenditure
because this is the way for the future and we have to secure
sufficient funds for future generations in order to continue the
prosperity of our country," he told reporters.
Hashel, who spoke after a meeting of Arab central bank
governors in Kuwait, also said he will not hesitate to change
policy settings when needed and that the OPEC member's economy
could grow 6.5-6.6 percent this year.
