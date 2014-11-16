Kuwait to sell Dow Chemical's petchem venture shares to public -exec

DUBAI Nov 16 Kuwait plans to offer to the
public the shares in Kuwaiti joint ventures which U.S.
petrochemicals giant Dow Chemical Co plans to sell off,
state news agency KUNA quoted a senior Kuwaiti executive as
saying.
Dow Chemical announced last week that as part of a $7-$8.5
billion divestiture plan, it would reduce its equity positions
in all of its Kuwaiti ventures, in order to release capital for
other strategic purposes. It did not give details.
The U.S. company's investments in Kuwait include a stake in
EQUATE, a tie-up with the Kuwaiti government's Petrochemical
Industries Co (PIC) and two other local partners, Boubyan
Petrochemical Co and Qurain Petrochemical Industries
Company. EQUATE produces over 5 million tonnes of
petrochemical products annually.
KUNA quoted PIC's chief executive Asaad al-Saad as telling a
news conference that the shares which Dow Chemical divested
would be offered to Kuwaiti citizens in initial public offers.
He did not elaborate on how these offers would work or when
they would occur. Consultants will be hired to assess the size
of Dow Chemical's assets in Kuwait, and the U.S. firm will
remain a strategic partner of PIC, he said.
Dow Chemical's other joint ventures in the country include
Kuwait Olefins Co, which owns an ethane cracker and an ethylene
glycol production unit, and Kuwait Styrene Co, which makes
styrene monomer.
In the last several months, Kuwait's government has shown
renewed interest in offering shares in state-controlled assets
to the public, as a way to share the country's oil wealth with
its citizens and impose market more discipline on companies.
Last month sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority
said it had decided to resume selling stakes in big local firms
to the public, aiming to offer its stake in Kuwait Investment Co
in the first half of 2015.
Dow Chemical has had a sometimes rocky relationship with
PIC; last year it received $2.2 billion in damages from PIC
after an international arbitrator ruled against the Kuwaiti firm
for pulling out of a planned plastics joint venture in 2008.
However, Saad denied the dispute had anything to do with Dow
Chemical's divestment decision, KUNA reported.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)