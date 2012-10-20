Kuwait sets parliamentary elections for Dec. 1

DUBAI Oct 20 Kuwait has set Dec. 1 as the date
for a parliamentary election at an extraordinary cabinet
meeting on Saturday, state media reported, a day after the oil
producer's ruler amended voting laws.
Friday's announcement that the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, had ordered changes to the voting system prompted the
opposition to say it was considering a boycott of the coming
election.
Sabah had dissolved parliament on Oct. 7, meaning that an
election had to take place by mid-December.
Persistent political turmoil has held up development
projects in the Gulf state, and ally of the United States.
"The cabinet ... approved the ordering of a call to voters
to elect members of the parliament on Dec. 1, 2012," said the
statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (Kuna).