Kuwait opposition to boycott election over "meddling"-politician

DUBAI Oct 19 A Kuwaiti politician on Friday criticised the emir's decision to amend the election law as meddling in the constitution and said opposition leaders were meeting with the aim of taking a decision to boycott the next election.

"We have announced our position that if there was any meddling, there will be a boycott of the election, and what happened was meddling with the constitution of Kuwait," said Hamad al-Matar, a former member of parliament.

