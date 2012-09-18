Kuwait says will not cut spending because of investment move

KUWAIT, Sept 18 Kuwait's finance minister said
on Tuesday that the Gulf state would not cut down on spending as
a result of a plan to invest a greater percentage of its
revenues in a rainy day fund, state news agency KUNA reported.
OPEC producer Kuwait announced plans on Monday to more than
double the portion of state revenues it puts into its Future
Generations Fund this fiscal year.
It had previously invested 10 percent of revenues in the
fund, managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority, but now wants
to raise that to 25 percent.
The move is thought to be aimed at investing state money
more efficiently although the government has not disclosed a
specific reason for the increase.
The decision "will not be at the expense of investment
spending," Finance Minister Nayef al-Hajraf said, according to
KUNA. He said he hoped the increased contribution would continue
the following fiscal year.
He said the move was aimed at encouraging savings and that
the plan would not distract the government from dealing with
problems in the economy.
Kuwait booked a record budget surplus of 13.2 billion dinars
($47 billion) in the fiscal year that ended in March thanks to
high oil income and lower spending than planned.
A long-running political crisis has held up investment,
especially in large infrastructure projects, allowing the budget
surplus to grow. A 30 billion dinar ($107 billion) development
plan aimed at boosting and diversifying the economy has stalled.
With more than half of Kuwaiti nationals under 25, the
government wants to store up money in the Future Generations
Fund as a nest egg for when oil supplies diminish or for when
the economy suffers other shocks.
But analysts say Kuwait also needs to diversify its economy
away from oil and increase private sector employment of its
nationals in order to resolve fundamental economic problems.