Kuwait's Global offers equity to creditors in debt plan

DUBAI, April 2 Creditors of Kuwait's Global Investment House, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and West LB, may get an equity stake in the investment bank as part of a $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan, two sources told Reuters.

"Giving equity stake in Global to creditors is definitely on the table," one source aware of the talks said on Monday. "They are yet to decide whether to give it on pro-rata or only to the biggest lenders."

Offering equity to major creditors may be a last-ditch move by Global to speed up debt talks with close to 53 lenders ahead of a June deadline.

Global, which is battling tough market conditions, had in December last year agreed with its creditors to defer principal repayments on debt until June 10 to allow for a renegotiation of the $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan it agreed in 2009. Evercore Partners advised on the restructuring process.

A Global spokesman declined to comment on Monday.

Global had also agreed with bondholders to delay the repayment on a 45 million dinar ($162.45 million) bond to June 2012 from April 2012 to help finalize the wider restructuring, it said earlier this month.

Global has so far repaid around $200 million under the existing debt plan, signed in 2009. However, with $1.5 billion still to be repaid and volatile market conditions making it difficult for banks to make money, Global said at the time it has taken the step to complete "a more comprehensive restructuring of Global's debt obligations". The company reported a net loss of 54 million dinars for the nine months to Sep. 30.