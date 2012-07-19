Kuwait PM picks new cabinet - govt source

KUWAIT, July 19 Kuwait's prime minister has
chosen Hani Hussein as oil minister and given the finance
portfolio to Nayef al-Hajraf, a government source said on
Thursday, as a new cabinet is formed following the resignation
of the old one last month in a confrontation with parliament.
The ministers are expected to take their oath of office next
week in front of the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, the source said, speaking anonymously because an
official announcement of the cabinet has not yet been made.
The previous cabinet, including prime minister Sheikh Jaber
al-Mubarak al-Sabah, resigned after Kuwait's constitutional
court effectively dissolved a parliament dominated by opposition
Islamists, reinstating its more government-friendly predecessor
instead.