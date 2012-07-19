UPDATE 1-Kuwait's emir approves new cabinet - KUNA

* Many old faces ushered back after previous cabinet
resigned
* Ruler expected to dissolve parliament for new election
* Hani Hussein appointed oil minister
By Mahmoud Harby
KUWAIT, July 19 Kuwait's ruler approved a new
cabinet on Thursday, which ushered back many of the old faces
following the resignation of the last one in June in a standoff
with parliament.
Hani Hussein was reappointed as oil minister and Nayef
al-Hajraf was given the finance portfolio in the new 14-member
cabinet, state new agency KUNA reported.
The previous cabinet, including Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak
al-Sabah who returned as prime minister, resigned after Kuwait's
constitutional court effectively dissolved a parliament
dominated by opposition Islamists, reinstating its more
government-friendly predecessor instead.
The line-up of the new cabinet, which saw one new face,
former lawmaker Rola Dashti, as planning and development
minister, was a widely expected move by analysts and lawmakers.
Analysts expect Kuwait's ruler to dissolve parliament in
order to allow a new election, widely expected to be held after
the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which could start as soon as
Friday.
The new cabinet should be sworn in before the reinstated
parliament.
But such a move could prove difficult as majority of the
50-elected-member assembly have said they are boycotting the
reinstated parliament, which was tarnished by corruption
allegations, analysts said.
According to the Kuwaiti constitution, the cabinet will have
to resign after the parliamentary election and a new cabinet
will be formed.
"There is no major change in the new cabinet, it was
actually expected. Now according to the constitution after the
new election immediately the current cabinet will have to step
down and a new one will be formed," Kuwaiti political analyst
Ghanim al-Najjar said.
The last such elections in the U.S.-allied OPEC oil producer
were in February.
EIGHT GOVERNMENTS
Hussein, a former chief executive officer of Kuwait
Petroleum Corporation (KPC), was appointed in February as oil
minister in the previous cabinet following a snap parliamentary
election in the major crude producer.
Changes in senior Oil Ministry personnel usually do not
affect Kuwait's energy policy which is set by a top state body,
the Supreme Petroleum Council.
Hajraf, who is also the education minister, was appointed as
the country's acting finance minister in May after his
predecessor Mustapha al-Shamali quit amid allegations of
financial irregularities in his departments.
Kuwait has not experienced the kind of mass popular
uprisings that have swept the Arab region since last year, but
tensions have grown between the cabinet and opposition lawmakers
pushing for a say in government.
The country has seen eight governments come and go in just
six years due to bickering between the parliament and cabinet,
hindering economic reforms.
During their four months in parliament, opposition lawmakers
emboldened by their success at the polls repeatedly sought to
question cabinet members, forcing the resignation of two,
including the finance minister.
Pro-government MPs have been demanding the reinstated
assembly, which the emir dissolved in December last year
following months of infighting with the government, be allowed
to finish its term, while opponents have threatened to block any
attempt to convene it.
Kuwait is home to one of the region's most outspoken
parliaments with legislative powers and a tradition of lively
debate but the ruling al-Sabah family still maintains a firm
grip on state affairs.
Key cabinet posts are held by ruling family members and the
83-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, has the right
to dissolve or suspend parliament at will.