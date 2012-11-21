UPDATE 1-Kuwait ruler urges citizens to vote, not "wail" in protest

* Kuwait votes in parliamentary election on Dec. 1
* Islamist, liberal, tribal opposition boycotting vote
* Effective boycott may hurt parliament, raise tension
* Power struggle stalls reform in US-allied oil producer
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Nov 21 Kuwaitis should use the ballot
box to express their demands in a parliamentary election on Dec.
1 and not take to the streets "screaming and wailing" in
protest, the Gulf Arab country's ruling emir said on Wednesday.
Thousands of people have staged regular demonstrations since
late October against Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah's emergency
decree reducing the number of votes allowed per citizen from
four to one for the sake of Kuwait's "security and stability".
The opposition movement, which includes former members of
parliament and youth groups, has called a boycott of the
election in the major oil producer and strategically located
U.S. ally situated across the Gulf from Iran.
Protests are planned on the eve of the vote in Kuwait, which
has the most open political system in the Gulf, with parliament
able to pass legislation and question ministers. But the emir
has the final say in state matters and can veto laws.
"This tension and stress and anxiety, which hangs over our
country and our society, hurts you as it hurts me," Sheikh Sabah
said in comments published by state news agency KUNA.
"It is a great tragedy to have calls to take to the street,"
the emir said. "Why the chaos and riots? Why the screaming and
wailing and disrupting the business of the state and harming the
interests of the people?" the emir said.
"We have a duty to protect our country from the dangers
surrounding us, the earthquakes that are shaking the Arab
world."
Rallies outside parliament have been held regularly and
peacefully for years, but three big marches since mid-October
were broken up by police using tear gas. Protesters say they
seek reform, not an Arab Spring-style revolution like those that
have ousted four Arab autocratic rulers since early last year.
Analysts say the next assembly may be more
government-friendly and help ease the passing of laws. But it
could lack legitimacy if the election turnout is low, and may
not be seen as independent - an outcome likely to raise
political tensions.
The opposition - whose demands generally entail an elected
cabinet including prime minister with at least some posts held
by people other than relatives of the emir - held some 35 seats
in the 50-seat parliament elected in February 2012.
ECONOMIC REFORMS HELD UP
The power struggle between the government and parliament has
held up investment and economic reforms in Kuwait, one of the
world's richest countries per capita. Next month's parliamentary
ballot would be the fifth since 2006.
The 83-year-old emir, who is referred to as "immune and
inviolable" in the constitution, said he changed voting rules to
fix problems with the system, citing his "civic duty and
constitutional right," according to KUNA.
"I see this as serving the interests of the country and to
enhance its security and stability within the framework of the
constitution and law."
In Kuwait, home to 1.2 million Kuwaitis and 2.5 million
foreigners, the emir can dissolve parliament - last done on Oct.
7, and can issue urgent decrees when parliament is not in
session.
Elections in February 2012 ushered in a parliament with an
opposition majority, made up of Islamist, tribal and liberal
MPs, which raised pressure on the government. That opposition
bloc is boycotting the elections.
Sheikh Sabah said national unity was needed to tackle
internal challenges and to protect against external threats.
"We have anti-corruption challenges, and (need)
comprehensive reform of all state organs, the education system,
public services, health, electricity and water," he said.
Work was also needed on transport, housing and providing
thousands of jobs for young people.