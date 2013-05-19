Kuwait replaces oil officials at KPC after $2.2 bln Dow payment

KUWAIT May 19 State-run Kuwait Petroleum
Company (KPC) appointed a new chief executive and suspended
other top officials after the country paid $2.2 billion in
damages to Dow Chemical Co over a scrapped plastics
joint venture.
Nizar Mohammad al-Asani replaced Farouk Zanki as CEO at the
oil firm and the cabinet approved the nomination of six board
members, a statement on state news agency KUNA said. Newspaper
al-Rai said that two of the board members were new.
The government also suspended officials at KPC unit
Petrochemical Industries Co. which pulled out of the $17.4
billion K-Dow petrochemical venture in December 2008, citing the
deteriorating global economy. It did not give details.
The chief executive of KPC holds a seat on Kuwait's Supreme
Petroleum Council, which sets oil policy. Kuwaiti newspapers
reported on Sunday that other KPC members of the council had
been replaced, without giving details.
K-Dow was a politically sensitive deal in major oil
exporter Kuwait and came under scrutiny in parliament, where
lawmakers often clash with the government, especially over large
state investments.