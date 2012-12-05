Kuwait's ruler reappoints PM, calls for new cabinet

KUWAIT Dec 5 Kuwait's ruler reappointed Sheikh
Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday and
asked him to form a new government after a parliamentary
election on Dec. 1, the state news agency KUNA reported.
The Gulf Arab country's ruler, Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, issued the order by decree, KUNA said, in the wake of
the vote boycotted by the opposition.
Under Kuwaiti constitutional rules, Sheikh Jaber, who has
been prime minister since November last year, needs to form a
cabinet before the first session of the new parliament on Dec.
16. The old cabinet resigned on Monday.