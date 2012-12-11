版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 02:25 BJT

Kuwait's ruler approves new government - KUNA

KUWAIT Dec 11 Kuwait's ruler approved a new government on Tuesday, a step that had been anticipated after a parliamentary election in the major Gulf oil producer on Dec. 1 which brought newcomers to the assembly.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah "approved the new government," state news agency KUNA said in an SMS alert without giving any details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐