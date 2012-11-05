UPDATE 1-Kuwait takes hard line on unauthorised protests

* Police use teargas to disperse thousands at march
* Kuwaitis protesting emir's new voting rules
* OPEC member sensitive to challenges to authority
By Sylvia Westall
KUWAIT, Nov 5 Kuwait's government has made clear
it is willing and able to suppress unauthorised street protests,
saying it must protect public safety, but it risks provoking
worse popular unrest by taking a hard line.
Police fired tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse thousands
of Kuwaitis protesting over new voting rules late on Sunday.
Last month a prominent opposition figure was arrested after
speaking at a protest rally where he appealed to the emir,
Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, to avoid "autocratic rule".
OPEC member Kuwait allows more dissent than some of its
fellow Gulf states. Opposition-led protests usually take place
peacefully in a square outside parliament, but in recent weeks
they have spread to the streets beyond and resulted in clashes,
with small groups of people being taken to hospital.
Speaking in a televised meeting on Monday, the emir defended
the voting amendment, saying it was constitutional.
"I took this decision ... as a result of clear powers
defined by the constitution and reinforced by the constitutional
court to the emir," al-Sabah said.
He said he understood why those whose interests were hurt by
the new voting rule were upset, but their difference of opinion
should be expressed within the framework of the law.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, governments have cracked down on
protests with force. Bahrain turned to foreign troops, mainly
from neighbouring Saudi Arabia, to suppress protests last year.
It banned all rallies and gatherings last week, saying this was
to ensure public safety, but on Monday five bombs exploded in
Manama, killing two people.
Analysts and diplomats say Kuwaiti authorities do not appear
to want a full-scale crackdown. However, tensions are rising
between the government and a group consisting of opposition
lawmakers, youth groups and their supporters.
"We are no strangers to open and frank debate amongst our
people," the Information Ministry said in an emailed statement
to Reuters. "That said, the primary duty of any state is to
maintain the safety and security of its citizens; as such, the
police and other security forces will be used as necessary to
maintain law and order exactly as they were last night."
It said 28 people were arrested on Sunday, adding that
people were entitled to demonstrate in the square opposite
parliament or elsewhere with a permit from a district governor.
Authorities have more readily enforced a ban on unlicensed
protests and marches since a demonstration last month by tens of
thousands ended in clashes between protesters and police.
Parliamentary elections are scheduled on Dec. 1.
"They are showing that there are red lines - protests
outside designated areas and remarks that are seen as critical
of the emir," a Kuwait-based diplomat said. "I don't think they
want to take it any further than that."
While Kuwaitis have been protesting for months against
voting rules, corruption and for democratic change, the harder
line was taken after opposition figures made comments that might
be seen as criticising the emir.
The constitution says the emir is "immune and inviolable".
"The events of the past two weeks have crossed so many red
lines and we now are seeing acts of mass civil disobedience as
tens of thousands of people defy government warnings and the
Family Council's call for obedience to the emir," said Kristian
Ulrichsen, research fellow on Gulf States at the London School
of Economics.
He was referring to the powerful family council comprising
senior members of the 250-year-old Al-Sabah dynasty.
Each protest is a further challenge, so the authorities are
trying to stop them from taking place, he said.
"But the experience from North Africa is that once
hitherto-sacrosanct taboos are shattered, it is very difficult
to reconstruct them," he said.
TRADITION OF PROTEST
Unlike demonstrators elsewhere in North Africa and the
Middle East, Kuwaitis have not been calling for drastic changes
in political leadership.
They have been protesting against local issues such as the
voting rules and calling for reforms, such as allowing an
elected government, more political accountability or for the
creation of political parties, which are banned.
"The issue of licences for protests is just a formality.
They do not want this to get out of hand, they do not want
protesters running about town," another Kuwait-based diplomat
said, adding that stopping rallies with force could raise
tensions.
"They are also sensitive because of the tone of the
demonstrations. This is all getting closer to the power which
has been entrusted to the emir."
Some opposition politicians say the amendments to the
election law, passed by a decree of the emir, are an attempt to
give pro-government candidates an advantage in the polls.
The emir said last month that the changes were "aimed at
improving the voting mechanism to preserve national unity and to
strengthen the practice of democracy".
Under the new rules, each voter chooses only one candidate
instead of four. The opposition says the reform would prevent
its candidates winning the majority it got in the last vote.
Forging an electoral alliance, which depends on supporters
of one candidate voting for another in exchange for reciprocal
support, would not work under the new system, they say.
Political parties are banned in Kuwait so lawmakers form blocs
based on policy and family ties.
Under Kuwait's constitution, parliament confirms
governments, passes laws presented by the cabinet and oversees
the performance of various ministries. Lawmakers also have the
right to summon ministers for questioning over policies.
The emir appoints prime ministers, can dissolve the
legislature and has final say on state affairs.