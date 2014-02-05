Kuwaiti lawmakers to investigate Airbus, power project deals

KUWAIT Feb 5 Kuwait's parliament voted on
Wednesday to investigate a contract awarded to a GDF Suez-led
consortium for a power project in the Gulf state and a
deal between the state carrier and Airbus to buy and
lease aircraft.
Politics have long complicated Kuwait's plans to modernise
its infrastructure and to implement a programme to diversify the
economy and enable it to compete as a Gulf financial centre.
Such parliamentary inquiries are common in Kuwait, where
lawmakers often question large government projects and have
delayed or scuppered them in the past.
Kuwait awarded the Az-Zour North Independent Water & Power
Project (IWPP) last year to a consortium led by GDF Suez and
which includes Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Kuwait's
Abdullah Hamad Al Sagar & Brothers.
The project for a 1,500 megawatt power plant and
desalination facility is Kuwait's first public-private
partnership and a test for a country which has struggled to
attract foreign investors.
South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
and France's Sidem are involved in the project's $1.43 billion
first phase, due for completion in the first quarter of 2016.
Lawmakers also want to investigate all deals agreed by
Kuwait Airways, which is attempting the biggest overhaul of its
fleet since the 1990 Iraqi invasion.
In December it signed a provisional agreement with Airbus to
buy 25 new aircraft in a deal worth $4.4 billion at list prices.
The order would include the purchase of 10 A350-900 and 15
medium-haul A320neo jets. The airline also aims to lease 12
aircraft from Airbus pending delivery of the new planes.
The power plant is part of Kuwait's 30 billion dinar ($106
billion) development plan announced in 2010, which also includes
a new refinery and major causeway. The Airbus deal is meant to
complement the development goals.
Parliamentary politics have held up parts of the scheme.
Critics of the lawmakers say they use parliament to settle
personal scores and block development under the guise of serving
the public. MPs say they are holding the government accountable
for major business deals to ensure transparency and value for
money.