Police fire teargas at Kuwait protesters

KUWAIT Oct 21 Kuwaiti police used teargas and
stun grenades to disperse demonstrators trying to march on
Sunday in a demonstration to protest against changes to election
laws seen by the opposition as favouring pro-government
candidates, Reuters witnesses said.
They said demonstrators had gathered in various parts of the
capital to march towards the government headquarters. Riot
police surrounded some of the protests, gave them a few minutes
to disperse and then showered them with teargas and percussion
grenades. Witnesses said they saw several people injured in the
clashes but gave no figures.
The Interior Ministry had earlier warned it would not
tolerate any protests away from a square near parliament where
protests have been taking place in recent months.