UPDATE 1-Police fire teargas, stun grenades at Kuwait protesters

KUWAIT Oct 21 Police in Kuwait used teargas and stun grenades on Sunday to disperse demonstrators trying to march in a protest against changes to the electoral law seen by the opposition as favouring pro-government candidates, Reuters witnesses said.

The authorities had previously promised to "decisively confront" protesters to prevent the demonstration, and activists said police had detained at least one Islamist former member of parliament and a leftist journalist.

The opposition decided to take to the streets after the government - which is dominated by the ruling Al-Sabah family - announced last week it was calling elections for Dec. 1 and would change the electoral law "to preserve national unity".

Reuters witnesses said demonstrators had gathered in various parts of the capital, Kuwait City, to march towards the government's headquarters. One witness said riot police had surrounded some of the protests, which comprised 400-500 people each, given them a few minutes to disperse, and then fired teargas and stun grenades at them.

Another witness said police had surrounded another march of more than 2,000 demonstrators heading towards Kuwait Towers and had attacked them with stun grenades, forcing many to flee to a nearby market.

Medics said a number of people had been hurt in the violence but gave no figures. Ambulances could be seen giving first aid to casualties or taking them away.