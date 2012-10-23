Kuwait bans gatherings of more than 20 people amid protests

KUWAIT Oct 23 Kuwait banned gatherings of more
than 20 people and gave police more powers to disperse protests,
local media reported on Tuesday, in an escalating standoff with
the opposition ahead of the Dec. 1 election.
Kuwait has been on edge since the emir ordered changes to
the election law in a move condemned by the opposition as an
attempt to undermine their chances in the vote. The opposition
will boycott the poll and has called for protests.
On Sunday, security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and
smoke bombs against thousands of demonstrators as they began
marching in downtown Kuwait City to protest against the changes.
At least 29 people were hurt and more than 15, including a
former member of parliament, were arrested.
"Citizens are not allowed to hold a gathering of more than
20 individuals on roads or at public locations without obtaining
a permit from the concerned governor," the cabinet said in a
statement carried by local newspapers.
"Police are entitled to prevent or disperse any unlicensed
grouping."
OPEC producer Kuwait's oil wealth and a generous welfare
state have helped it avoid the kind of "Arab Spring" protests
that toppled leaders elsewhere in the region, but the ruling Al
Sabah family is facing an unprecedented challenge to its
authority.
Since last year, the opposition has taken increasingly to
the streets to air grievances. Last November, protesters stormed
parliament to press the then prime minister to resign.
The emir, 83, dissolved parliament on Oct. 7, the latest
move in a power struggle between the ruling establishment and
parliament that has seen the state disband six legislatures
since early 2006.
Some in the opposition want a constitutional state and for
governments to be formed by majority groups in the 50-member
assembly. Others have made more modest demands for the
government formed by the emir to be subject to full
parliamentary scrutiny.
Kuwait is a U.S. ally and the United States has military
forces based there.