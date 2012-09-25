版本:
中国
2012年 9月 25日 星期二

Kuwait court rejects govt bid to change voting law

KUWAIT, Sept 25 Kuwait's top court rejected a government appeal on Tuesday aimed at changing electoral boundaries in the major oil producer after a large protest by opposition figures against the bid.

Some opposition figures have said that the government was trying to gerrymander victory in elections expected this year or next. The government said it needed the constitutional court to rule on the country's electoral law in order to protect the outcome of future elections from possible legal challenges.

