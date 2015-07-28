Kuwait awards $11.5 bln contracts to build al-Zour refinery -KUNA

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 28 State-run Kuwait
National Petroleum Co (KNPC) awarded on Tuesday 3.48 billion
dinars ($11.5 billion) worth of contracts to build its planned
al-Zour refinery, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported.
KNPC commissioned a consortium including Spain's Tecnicas
Reunidas, China's Sinopec and South Korea's Hanwha
Engineering and Construction to build the main process units of
the refinery. That contract is worth 1.28 billion dinars.
A consortium including Daewoo Engineering and Construction
, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Fluor
Corp of the United States will build support units and
infrastructure services for 1.74 billion dinars.
Meanwhile, a consortium including Hyundai Engineering and
Construction, SK Engineering and Construction and
Italy's Saipem was awarded a 454 million dinar
contract to build a marine export terminal, KUNA quoted KNPC
spokesman Khalid al-Asousi as saying.
Asousi added that he expected the last major contract for
the project to be awarded in the next two weeks, while signing
of all contracts was to take place in early October.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)