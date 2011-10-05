MIDEAST MONEY-Confused in Kuwait: market frets over new regulator

* CMA intended to increase transparency in stock market
KUWAIT/DUBAI, Oct 5 Kuwait's stock market
regulator, touted as the saviour of an exchange plagued by a
lack of transparency, has created disarray with new rules and
management missteps that have pushed the share index to
seven-year lows and prompted staff of the bourse to threaten a
strike.
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) was formally launched in
March, more than 30 years after the Kuwait Stock Exchange was
established. It is meant to provide a steadying hand for the
Gulf's third largest stock market in terms of capitalisation,
after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Instead, it has been beset with problems, including
controversy over reports in Kuwaiti newspapers last month saying
three of its five original commissioners had been removed,
allegedly for holding other jobs in violation of CMA
regulations.
This raised questions about whether rules enacted under
their tenure would be binding, after the trade ministry said
such decisions were void.
The CMA, which declined to comment, has not announced any
removal of commissioners and has been reluctant to make public
statements. Analysts and traders say the uncertainty puts the
CMA's credibility on the line.
"The first issue is that there is little definition of
policy -- there's a lack of clarity within the policies
themselves," said a Kuwait-based trader who asked not to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"The CMA was established after a lot of the new laws were
announced and have yet to be enforced, so investors don't know
whether they are doing things against the law or not. Will the
new rules be retrospectively applied?"
RULES
Kuwait's market is known for lax rules on what information
companies must disclose, and local newspapers are full of
unsourced reports that move stocks but prompt no response from
company officials. Trading in Kuwait has long been dogged by
traders' claims that big shareholders can manipulate prices.
With the creation of the CMA, Kuwaiti financial institutions
anticipated major reform to level the playing field and help
attract new investors. Regulatory changes have included limits
on ownership of stocks to discourage manipulation, and
protections for minority shareholder rights when large stakes in
companies are acquired.
"Generally, the CMA is a positive step, and we needed this
healthy transformation," said Hamad al-Hamidi, director of funds
at National Investments Co. .
"But part of the problem is the short period of time given
for the implementation of the rules. And what accompanies it --
the drop we are seeing in the stock market."
The main Kuwait stock index has fallen about 16
percent in 2011; only Bahrain and Oman, both of which have seen
political unrest this year, have fared worse in the Gulf.
Kuwait's trading volumes have also plunged. Last year Kuwait was
often the most active Gulf market in terms of the number of
shares traded daily, edging out Saudi Arabia, but daily volumes
are down by nearly half this year compared to 2010.
The CMA has found it difficult to attract suitable people
for key positions, and to establish new trading rules and
communicate them to investors, many of whom now worry about
being prosecuted for practices they once considered normal.
"Investors are worried about this new Big Brother approach
-- what counts as manipulation and what is acceptable?" said the
trader.
He cites the example of a Kuwaiti man who traded from his
brokerage account as well as those of his wife and children,
selling a few shares from one account to another.
"If this is about the only trade in a small-cap stock and
the price goes up, is that manipulation? What if the price goes
down? And what if the same trade is made on a stock that sees
hundreds of thousands of shares changing hands daily?" he said.
From March 2012, funds cannot hold more than 10 percent of
their capital in a single stock. Such is the Kuwait market's
opacity, institutions have generally been willing to invest in
only a handful of the more than 200 listed companies.
That means many have been holding up to about 30 percent of
their assets in a single name such as National Bank of Kuwait
or telecom operator Zain .
Investors fear that abiding by the new rules to limit stakes
will lead to a market sell-off as funds rebalance their
portfolios. Because of protests from investors, the deadline for
compliance with the rules was extended by six months to March
2012; it is unclear if it might be extended again.
With individual investors spooked by the new rules and
international players giving Kuwait a wide berth, local funds
are finding it tough to adjust their positions at valuations
they consider reasonable. Kuwait's index slumped to a seven-year
low in August, while NBK is down about 19 percent and Zain down
39 percent.
POWER STRUGGLE
Meanwhile, the CMA is embroiled in its own internal issues.
Kuwait Stock Exchange employees, whose contracts must now be
transferred to the CMA, postponed strike action in late
September over legal issues surrounding their employment, giving
authorities three weeks to meet their demands.
Earlier this year, the CMA and the country's central bank
agreed to split regulation of investment firms, depending on
their investment and financing activities.
"There is a clear power struggle between the CMA and other
authorities in the country including the stock market
management," said Naser al-Nafisi, general manager at the Al
Joman Center for Economic Consultancy in Kuwait.
Unpopular moves such as banning brokerages from employing
part-time traders have also irked the securities industry.
Part-time work is a common practice in Kuwait, where the market
closes at 12.30 p.m.; some traders work another job in the
afternoon or evening, often within the government.
"If that is enforced, then half of the people on our floor
could be out of a job," said the Kuwait trader.
All funds were required to register with the CMA by
September; a local fund manager said that process involved red
tape, delays and uncertainty.
"Funds had to produce a prospectus in line with new CMA
rules, appoint a board of directors that includes two
independent directors and then hold an AGM (annual general
meeting)," he said.
"The CMA has been slow in responding to enquiries and it's
now next-to-impossible to establish a new fund -- the CMA is
very thinly staffed. Everything is in limbo."
