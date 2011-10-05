MIDEAST MONEY-Confused in Kuwait: market frets over new regulator

* CMA intended to increase transparency in stock market

* But hit by controversy over staffing, rules

* Cap on fund holdings of blue chips pushes stocks down

* Some see power struggle with other organisations

* Red tape may delay creation of new funds

By Eman Goma and Matt Smith

KUWAIT/DUBAI, Oct 5 Kuwait's stock market regulator, touted as the saviour of an exchange plagued by a lack of transparency, has created disarray with new rules and management missteps that have pushed the share index to seven-year lows and prompted staff of the bourse to threaten a strike.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) was formally launched in March, more than 30 years after the Kuwait Stock Exchange was established. It is meant to provide a steadying hand for the Gulf's third largest stock market in terms of capitalisation, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Instead, it has been beset with problems, including controversy over reports in Kuwaiti newspapers last month saying three of its five original commissioners had been removed, allegedly for holding other jobs in violation of CMA regulations.

This raised questions about whether rules enacted under their tenure would be binding, after the trade ministry said such decisions were void.

The CMA, which declined to comment, has not announced any removal of commissioners and has been reluctant to make public statements. Analysts and traders say the uncertainty puts the CMA's credibility on the line.

"The first issue is that there is little definition of policy -- there's a lack of clarity within the policies themselves," said a Kuwait-based trader who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

"The CMA was established after a lot of the new laws were announced and have yet to be enforced, so investors don't know whether they are doing things against the law or not. Will the new rules be retrospectively applied?"

RULES

Kuwait's market is known for lax rules on what information companies must disclose, and local newspapers are full of unsourced reports that move stocks but prompt no response from company officials. Trading in Kuwait has long been dogged by traders' claims that big shareholders can manipulate prices.

With the creation of the CMA, Kuwaiti financial institutions anticipated major reform to level the playing field and help attract new investors. Regulatory changes have included limits on ownership of stocks to discourage manipulation, and protections for minority shareholder rights when large stakes in companies are acquired.

"Generally, the CMA is a positive step, and we needed this healthy transformation," said Hamad al-Hamidi, director of funds at National Investments Co. .

"But part of the problem is the short period of time given for the implementation of the rules. And what accompanies it -- the drop we are seeing in the stock market."

The main Kuwait stock index has fallen about 16 percent in 2011; only Bahrain and Oman, both of which have seen political unrest this year, have fared worse in the Gulf. Kuwait's trading volumes have also plunged. Last year Kuwait was often the most active Gulf market in terms of the number of shares traded daily, edging out Saudi Arabia, but daily volumes are down by nearly half this year compared to 2010.

The CMA has found it difficult to attract suitable people for key positions, and to establish new trading rules and communicate them to investors, many of whom now worry about being prosecuted for practices they once considered normal.

"Investors are worried about this new Big Brother approach -- what counts as manipulation and what is acceptable?" said the trader.

He cites the example of a Kuwaiti man who traded from his brokerage account as well as those of his wife and children, selling a few shares from one account to another.

"If this is about the only trade in a small-cap stock and the price goes up, is that manipulation? What if the price goes down? And what if the same trade is made on a stock that sees hundreds of thousands of shares changing hands daily?" he said.

From March 2012, funds cannot hold more than 10 percent of their capital in a single stock. Such is the Kuwait market's opacity, institutions have generally been willing to invest in only a handful of the more than 200 listed companies.

That means many have been holding up to about 30 percent of their assets in a single name such as National Bank of Kuwait or telecom operator Zain .

Investors fear that abiding by the new rules to limit stakes will lead to a market sell-off as funds rebalance their portfolios. Because of protests from investors, the deadline for compliance with the rules was extended by six months to March 2012; it is unclear if it might be extended again.

With individual investors spooked by the new rules and international players giving Kuwait a wide berth, local funds are finding it tough to adjust their positions at valuations they consider reasonable. Kuwait's index slumped to a seven-year low in August, while NBK is down about 19 percent and Zain down 39 percent.

POWER STRUGGLE

Meanwhile, the CMA is embroiled in its own internal issues. Kuwait Stock Exchange employees, whose contracts must now be transferred to the CMA, postponed strike action in late September over legal issues surrounding their employment, giving authorities three weeks to meet their demands.

Earlier this year, the CMA and the country's central bank agreed to split regulation of investment firms, depending on their investment and financing activities.

"There is a clear power struggle between the CMA and other authorities in the country including the stock market management," said Naser al-Nafisi, general manager at the Al Joman Center for Economic Consultancy in Kuwait.

Unpopular moves such as banning brokerages from employing part-time traders have also irked the securities industry. Part-time work is a common practice in Kuwait, where the market closes at 12.30 p.m.; some traders work another job in the afternoon or evening, often within the government.

"If that is enforced, then half of the people on our floor could be out of a job," said the Kuwait trader.

All funds were required to register with the CMA by September; a local fund manager said that process involved red tape, delays and uncertainty.

"Funds had to produce a prospectus in line with new CMA rules, appoint a board of directors that includes two independent directors and then hold an AGM (annual general meeting)," he said.

"The CMA has been slow in responding to enquiries and it's now next-to-impossible to establish a new fund -- the CMA is very thinly staffed. Everything is in limbo." (Editing Andrew Torchia)