MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Kuwait stock delistings threaten market's status

* Kuwait market shrinks as others expand
* Some firms complain about low valuations, liquidity
* Others cite costs of maintaining listing
* Regulator says oil companies could be listed
* Effort to upgrade Kuwait to emerging market status
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, Sept 20 A rising tide of delistings from
Kuwait's stock market threatens to widen a gap with rival
bourses in the region as companies favour more dynamic economies
such as Saudi Arabia and Dubai to sell shares.
With a capitalisation of about $88 billion, close to Dubai
Financial Market (DFM) at $97 billion, Kuwait has long
been one of the Arab world's major markets.
But that status could eventually be threatened by an exodus
of companies. Since the start of 2014, when Kuwait had 211
listed firms, 24 have announced plans to delist.
In the same period, the exchange decided to delist a further
five firms because their shares had been suspended for too long
or their accumulated losses exceeded 75 percent of capital. Only
two new firms listed: telecommunications operator VIVA Kuwait
and Mezzan Holding.
That contrasts with several other Arab markets where
listings have been growing, including Saudi Arabia, up by nine
to 171 since the beginning of 2014, and Dubai, where combined
listings on the DFM and NASDAQ Dubai are up seven to 70.
There are several motives for delisting from Kuwait. One is
weak stock prices as its economy underperforms more dynamic
economies in the Gulf. Kuwait's stock index is down 24
percent since the start of 2014, against a 12 percent drop for
Saudi Arabia and an 8 percent rise for Dubai.
Sheikh Talal Ali al-Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah, chief
executive of Al-Nawadi Holding, which owns health
centres and resorts in the region, cited that factor this month
when his company said it would delist.
"The main reason for the withdrawal is the low market value
of the shares - it no longer reflects the real value of the
shares or the nature of the firm's business," he told Reuters.
"The book value per share of our company is 148 fils, while
its price in trading is 91 fils. All companies are like that."
Companies also complain of the costs of maintaining a
listing, and sluggish trading; daily volumes of shares traded in
Kuwait are often under half levels in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.
Last year's upgrade of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to
emerging market status by index compiler MSCI, and this year's
opening of the Saudi market to direct foreign investment, have
widened the gap in trading activity.
REFORMS
Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group cited both costs
and market liquidity this month when it decided to delist from
Kuwait and focus on other listings in Bahrain and
Dubai, where it is often that bourse's most heavily
traded stock.
Authorities know there is a problem. A few days after GFH's
announcement, Capital Markets Authority chairman Nayef al-Hajraf
told the al-Jarida newspaper that state-owned oil companies
might be listed in order to deepen Kuwait's market.
He also said the CMA was "working closely with all parties
concerned" to have Kuwait upgraded to an emerging from a
frontier market. Officials have been working on technical
changes that could help to persuade MSCI to reevaluate the
bourse, such as making settlement of trades conform more closely
to global norms.
There are also hopes of bringing in outside expertise. A
government official said in March that when the exchange
eventually went public, it might offer up to 44 percent of its
shares to a firm with experience in operating bourses.
But Kuwait is not currently on MSCI's list of markets being
considered for emerging market status, which suggests any
upgrade might not happen before 2017. Meanwhile, rival markets
could extend their lead.
Mohammed Khalil al-Musaibeeh, group accounting manager at
Kuwait's Salhia Real Estate, said he expected
delistings by more smaller companies, especially in retail and
real estate. He did not say whether his own company might
consider such action.
(Additional reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Andrew
Torchia; Editing by Clelia Oziel)