UPDATE 1-Kuwait Airways staff end strike

KUWAIT Oct 24 Employees of national carrier Kuwait Airways ended their strike on Monday, and air traffic returned to normal operations at the Gulf Arab state's airport, the country's state news agency said.

About 4,000 workers of the state-owned carrier went on strike earlier on Monday demanding higher wages, in the latest labour dispute to hit the country after oil workers received pay hikes, triggering other strikes by public and private sector employees.

KUNA did not give details on how the strike was ended, but al-Rai news service said that the government had agreed to employees' demands.

The airline, which is seeking investors to buy a $280 million stake to privatise the carrier, has so far cancelled several flights to Gulf cities.

Some 3,000 customs employees went on a two-day strike earlier in October, briefly halting oil shipments from ports in the OPEC producer.

In late September, Kuwaiti Central Bank employees held a demonstration while employees of the Kuwait Stock Exchange scrapped a planned October strike after a deal was struck with authorities. (Reporting by Eman Goma and Mahmoud Harbi; Editing by Reed Stevenson)