Kvaerner gets Canadian contract worth up to $150 mln

* GMS announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
OSLO, April 25 Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner said one of its subsidiaries secured a contract with ExxonMobil in Canada worth between $125 million and $150 million to the parent firm.
Kiewit-Kvaerner Contractors, a 50/50 joint venture between Peter Kiewit Infrastructure and Kvaerner, has been authorised by to proceed with work on the Hebron Project gravity based structure project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance