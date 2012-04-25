Kvaerner gets Canadian contract worth up to $150 mln

OSLO, April 25 Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner said one of its subsidiaries secured a contract with ExxonMobil in Canada worth between $125 million and $150 million to the parent firm.

Kiewit-Kvaerner Contractors, a 50/50 joint venture between Peter Kiewit Infrastructure and Kvaerner, has been authorised by to proceed with work on the Hebron Project gravity based structure project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, it said in a statement on Wednesday.