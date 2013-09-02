版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 2日 星期一 14:16 BJT

Norway's Kvaerner says unclear about financial impact of Longview bankruptcy

OSLO, Sept 2 Norwegian industrial group Kvaerner , which was involved in the construction of the $2-billion Longview coal power plant in the U.S., said on Monday it was unclear how it would be hit financially by the plant's bankruptcy.

On Friday, Longview Power LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and blamed a unit of Germany's Siemens for delays in construction that left it unable to pay its debts.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐