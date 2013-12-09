Norway's Kvaerner sells N.American construction business for $80 mln

UPDATE 1-Linde board equally split on Praxair merger -source
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)
OSLO Dec 9 Norway's Kvaerner has sold its North American construction business for an enterprise value of $80.3 million to Matrix Service Company to focus on building offshore oil installations, the firm said on Monday.
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)
DETROIT, April 6 General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.