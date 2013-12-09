版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 9日 星期一 15:15 BJT

Norway's Kvaerner sells N.American construction business for $80 mln

OSLO Dec 9 Norway's Kvaerner has sold its North American construction business for an enterprise value of $80.3 million to Matrix Service Company to focus on building offshore oil installations, the firm said on Monday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐