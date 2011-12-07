UPDATE 1-K-V Pharma to pay $17 mln as Ethex settlement

* To pay the $17 mln fine over five years

Dec 7 K-V Pharmaceutical Co said it will pay $17 million to settle, with the U.S. Department of Justice, a case of false claims allegations associated with the company's former generic-pharmaceutical subsidiary, Ethex.

The now-defunct Ethex allegedly failed to advise the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that its two drugs, Nitroglycerin ER and Hyoscyamine ER, did not qualify for coverage under federal health care programs.

The maker of women's healthcare products and pharmaceutical ingredients will pay the $17 million fine over five years, with less than $1 million to be paid within the first year.

K-V admitted no wrongdoing in settling the matter, the company said.

Shares of the company were trading nearly flat at $1.39 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down about 5 percent earlier in the session.