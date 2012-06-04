U.S. court revives KV Pharmaceutical investor suit

* Investors can pursue fraud claims
* Case based on data submitted on FDA compliance forms
* Ruling latest setback for KV in series of recalls, probes
By Nate Raymond
June 4 Investors can continue to bring claims
against KV Pharmaceutical Co for making false or
misleading statements to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals largely revived a proposed
securities fraud class action that had been dismissed in its
entirety by a trial court in 2010.
In the lawsuit, investors claimed to have suffered $1.5
billion in losses because KV, a generic drug maker, first misled
the FDA in its compliance reports, and subsequently shut down
its manufacturing operations in 2009.
Neither KV Pharmaceutical nor a lawyer for the company
responded to requests for comment.
The decision marks the latest setback for KV Pharmaceutical,
which starting in 2008 was subject to a series of recalls and
investigations by the Justice Department and the FDA related to
the company's manufacturing and distribution of oversized
morphine pills.
In March 2010, former KV subsidiary Ethex Corp, pleaded
guilty to two felony counts of criminal fraud and agreed to pay
$27.6 million in fines and restitution in connection with the
charges stemming from the investigations.
A year later, KV's former chief executive, Marc Hermelin,
pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violations of the Food, Drug and
Cosmetic Act. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to
pay $1.9 million in fines and forfeitures.
Investors pursued the fraud claims separately in a case
filed in 2009 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. The lawsuit
focused on FDA inspections of KV facilities over a six-year
period. Results of those inspections were reported to the
company's management on a document called a Form 483.
The shareholders argued that information on the Forms 483
about KV's compliance with FDA regulations contradicted
statements KV made to investors. The forms showed that KV was
not in compliance with FDA regulations, investors said.
KV countered that the forms did not represent the FDA's
final determination, a view adopted by U.S. District Judge Carol
Jackson in dismissing the suit. But a three-judge panel of the
8th Circuit appeal court reversed the dismissal, saying
investors could have considered them significant given the
company's assurance's that it was in compliance.
"There is a substantial likelihood the presence of these
factors would be viewed by a reasonable investor as
significantly altering the total mix of information made
available, irrespective of whether the Form 483 represents the
FDA's final say on compliance issues," Judge Kermit Bye wrote.
The decision could have ramifications for other drug
companies since it is the first time a federal appeals court has
determined that FDA's issuance of a Form 483 can be considered
material under federal securities laws, said Javier Bleichmar of
Labaton Sucharow, the lead lawyer for the investors.
The 8th Circuit also said Judge Jackson abused her
discretion by denying the investors' motion to amend their
complaint to add details from the guilty pleas of KV subsidiary
Ethex and former KV CEO Hermelin. Both pleas followed Judge
Jackson's earlier February 2010 decision to dismiss the
shareholders' case.
The appellate court did uphold Jackson on a separate point,
though, in dismissing the investors' claims that KV made false
or misleading statements about its manufacturing of a generic
version of the blood pressure drug metoprolol.
The case is Public Pension Fund Group v. KV Pharmaceutical
Co, 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, no. 10-3402.
For the plaintiffs: Javier Bleichmar of Labaton Sucharow
For KV Pharmaceutical: Andrew Tulumello of Gibson Dunn