UPDATE 1-GIC, Canada fund among bidders for $1.4 bln Kyobo stakes-sources

* Affinity bids with GIC for Daewoo stake in Kyobo
Life-source
* Ontario Teachers, Affinity both bid for KAMCO stake in
Kyobo-source
By Jung Yoon Lee and Saeed Azhar
May 30 Government of Singapore Investment Corp
(GIC) and Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan are among final
bidders to buy stakes in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life
Insurance, sources said, in deals worth up to $1.4 billion.
Daewoo International Corp and state-run Korea
Asset Management Corp (KAMCO) are offering about a one-third
stake in the life insurance company in two separate sales. The
final bids for the stakes were made on Tuesday, the sources, who
had direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters.
Local media reported on Wednesday that Carlyle Group
made a competing bid for the larger Daewoo stake.
GIC has teamed up with Affinity Equity Partners to buy the
24 percent stake in Kyobo held by Daewoo, one of the sources
said, while Carlyle has bid with the United Arab Emirates
sovereign wealth fund, the Korea Economic Daily reported.
Affinity and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan also submitted
separate bids for KAMCO's 9.93 percent stake, a second source
said. KAMCO was established to oversee non-performing assets in
the Korean financial sector.
Bids reached as high as 250,000 Korean won per share,
driving the value of Daewoo and KAMCO's stakes as high as 1.2
trillion won ($1 billion) and 500 billion won ($425 million),
respectively, the Korean publication said.
The combined stake was valued at $1.8 billion in late April.
Foreign private equity funds must team up to control stakes
larger than 10 percent, as under local laws foreign capital
cannot own more than a one-tenth stake of a South Korean insurer
without the regulator's approval.
The sources were not authorised to talk to the media.
Carlyle, Affinity, Daewoo, KAMCO and GIC declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for KAMCO said the state-run entity plans to
select a preferred bidder in June after approval by an oversight
committee on public funds. A spokeswoman for Daewoo
International said the company has not fixed a date for
selecting a preferred bidder, although media reports said the
selection could be as early as this week.