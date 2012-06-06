Ontario Pension chosen for S.Korea's Kyobo Life stake sale-report

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
SEOUL, June 7 A consortium led by Canada's Ontario Teachers Pension Plan beat out Affinity Equity Partners as the preferred bidder for a stake worth $398 million in South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, local media reported on Thursday.
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan teamed up with Corsair Capital to bid for The 9.9 percent stake held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.
The bid price was 230,000 Korean won ($190) per share, with the total stake to be sold at 470 billion Korean won ($398.26 million), the Chosun Ilbo reported.
The preferred bidder is expected to be finalized on Friday by a regulatory committee overseeing the recovery of bailout funds.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.